After handing UC Irvine its first two Big West Conference losses while extending its own winning streak to seven, the University of Hawaii men’s volleyball team kept its No. 1 national ranking in the NVA/AVCA men’s national collegiate coaches poll on Monday.

Hawaii (24-2) earned 16 first-place votes, while No. 2 UCLA (25-2) earned the other six.

All the latest sports news from Hawaii’s sports station

This week, the Rainbow Warriors host UC San Diego for a pair their final home matches of the year on Friday and Saturday. Both contests begin at 7 p.m. at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

At 7-1 in conference play, UH is currently tied atop the Big West standings with Long Beach State. The ‘Bows currently own the tiebreaker and can clinch the top seed in the Big West Conference tournament if they beat the Tritons twice.