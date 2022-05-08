On Sunday, the University of Hawaii men’s volleyball team received a hero’s welcome for the second year in a row.

Less than 24 hours after winning the 2022 NCAA championship game over Long Beach State, the Rainbow Warriors arrived safely from their early Sunday flight back to Oahu.

Hundreds of fans welcomed the ‘Bows upon their arrival back to campus, sharing in the victory for the second consecutive year.

The Rainbow Warriors have more planned public appearances throughout the weeks ahead.

