Hawaii men’s volleyball falls to No. 2 in AVCA poll; BYU new No. 1

Following a two-match series between Hawaii and BYU, the two teams switched spots in the newly released NVA/AVCA Division I-II poll on Monday morning.

For the first time this season, Hawaii loses its top spot and is the new No. 2 team. BYU, after a convincing sweep of the Rainbow Warriors on Thursday, is the new No. 1 team in the nation after claiming 15 of the 16 first-place votes. UH received the other.

"That’s the first time it’s been handed to us pretty good like that in a couple years. So I know the guys will bounce back.”@HawaiiMensVB coach Charlie Wade hopes for a better outcome in game 2 vs BYU, after last night when UH got swept at home for the first time in 4 years. pic.twitter.com/68yUkG35lb — Ren Clayton (@Ren_Clayton) March 6, 2020

UH (15-1) recovered to beat BYU (17-1) on Friday night in a five-set thriller. Hawaii and BYU entered last weekend as the only two undefeated teams in the nation, and now there are none left. In total, the Cougars took five sets off the Rainbow Warriors at the Stan Sheriff Center, while the ‘Bows won three.

Rado Parapunov had a career-high night with 30 kills. #1 Hawaii reverse swept #2 BYU in a packed arena.



Rado put UH on his back with Colton Cowell out to injury and coming off a sweep to BYU the night before.



Gage Worsley's 10 digs helped UH tame BYU.@c_shimabuku pic.twitter.com/n8UsUUuBjm — Ren Clayton (@Ren_Clayton) March 7, 2020

Hawaii begins Big West play this week with a pair of road matches at CSUN on Friday and Saturday. First serve for both will be at 4 p.m. HST.