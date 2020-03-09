Hawaii men’s volleyball falls to No. 2 in AVCA poll; BYU new No. 1

Following a two-match series between Hawaii and BYU, the two teams switched spots in the newly released NVA/AVCA Division I-II poll on Monday morning.
For the first time this season, Hawaii loses its top spot and is the new No. 2 team. BYU, after a convincing sweep of the Rainbow Warriors on Thursday, is the new No. 1 team in the nation after claiming 15 of the 16 first-place votes. UH received the other.
UH (15-1) recovered to beat BYU (17-1) on Friday night in a five-set thriller. Hawaii and BYU entered last weekend as the only two undefeated teams in the nation, and now there are none left. In total, the Cougars took five sets off the Rainbow Warriors at the Stan Sheriff Center, while the ‘Bows won three.
Hawaii begins Big West play this week with a pair of road matches at CSUN on Friday and Saturday. First serve for both will be at 4 p.m. HST.