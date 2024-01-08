After splitting its season opening series against Loyola-Chicago last week, the University of Hawaii men’s volleyball team was ranked No. 4 in the newest AVCA/NVA national collegiate men’s volleyball poll released on Monday.

Hawaii was No. 3 in the preseason rankings released last week, but dropped a spot after falling to the Ramblers in the series finale. Loyola-Chicago remained at 10 after making the quick turnaround trip to Stanford, getting swept on Sunday.

The Rainbow Warriors have a two-match series against unranked Emmanuel this week, beginning on Wednesday at 7 p.m. at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.