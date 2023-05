The University of Hawaii men’s volleyball team started its trek to the upcoming NCAA Tournament, departing Oahu on Monday evening.

Hawaii doesn’t play until Thursday’s national semifinals against either Penn State or Ohio State but has to travel nearly 5,000 miles to Fairfax, Va., the site of the 2023 tournament.

All the latest sports news from Hawaii’s sports station

On Monday afternoon, the ‘Bows received a sendoff on the UH-Manoa campus.