The University of Hawaii men’s volleyball team was defeated by UCLA 28-26, 31-33, 25-21, 25-21 on Saturday in the NCAA championship match in Fairfax, Va.

Hawaii’s illustrious run of consecutive national championships came to an end at two on Saturday as the Bruins avenged a March loss to the Rainbow Warriors.

UH ends its 2023 season at 29-3, while UCLA’s championship campaign ends at 31-2.

On Saturday, Hawaii lost a 23-20 lead in the first set, allowing UCLA to steal a 1-0 advantage. But after falling behind 19-13 in the second set, the Rainbow Warriors rallied to improbably even the match at 1-1.

UCLA took the third and fourth sets to thwart Hawaii’s hopes of a three-peat, led by freshman setter Andrew Rowan, who had 60 assists. Meanwhile, Ido David had a match-high 23 kills with eight digs.

For Hawaii, AVCA Player of the Year Jakob Thelle had 50 assists, nine digs and a kill. He also had career ace No. 122, good for most in school history. Additionally, Dimitrios Mouchlias had 18 kills and six digs to lead the team’s offensive attack. Saturday was the final collegiate match for both Thelle and Mouchlias, who will begin professional careers in the coming months.