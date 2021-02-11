Hawai’i Men’s Volleyball announces 2021 Big West Conference schedule, with season opener on the road in 10 days

by: Hawaii Athletics

Patrick Gasman (left), Gage Worsley (middle) and Rado Parapunov (right)/Courtesy Hawaii Athletics

The 2021 University of Hawai’i men’s volleyball schedule is beginning to take shape with the announcement of the Big West Conference slate and a season-opening non-conference road trip.
 
The Big West schedule includes 10 league matches, however, the teams are allowed to schedule additional non-conference matches against one another. Some of those matches have not yet been finalized.


 The No. 2/1 Rainbow Warriors will open the season in less than two weeks with a pair of non-conference road series at UC Irvine, Feb. 21 & 22 in Irvine, Calif., and at UC San Diego, Feb. 24 & 25 in San Diego, Calif.
 
Tentatively, UH is scheduled to open Big West play at CSUN, March 11 & 12 in Northridge, Calif. Hawai’i’s first home matches at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center are March 26 & 27 against UC San Diego followed by another two-match series against Long Beach State, April 2 & 3.
 
The Warriors return to California for a pair of matches at UC Santa Barbara, April 9 & 10 and will close out the regular season at home against UC Irvine, April 16 & 17.
 
Hawai’i will host the Big West Tournament, April 22-24 at SimpliFi Arena.
 
Due to state and county regulations, fans are not allowed at home matches until further notice.

