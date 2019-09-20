Hawai’i men’s tennis names Joel Kusnierz head coach

HONOLULU—University of Hawai’i Athletics Director David Matlin has hired Joël Kusnierz (pronounced: kooss-knee-erz) as the head coach of the Rainbow Warriors tennis team. Kusnierz is just the third men’s tennis head coach in Hawai’i history and takes over the program following a 16-year tenure of former head coach John Nelson, who retired last month.’

“We are pleased to announce Joël as the new Rainbow Warriors tennis head coach,” says Matlin. “Joel has done a great job at recruiting and developing players. We are looking forward to him leading our Men’s Tennis program to success on and off the court””I would like to thank David Matlin and the Hawai’i Athletic Department for giving me this incredible opportunity to be the men’s tennis head coach for such a prestigious university,” says Kusnierz. “Throughout my tennis career, I’ve been fortunate to have had many great mentors who have strongly influenced my coaching philosophy. It is truly an honor to follow in the footsteps of John Nelson who has set a precedence of integrity, determination, wisdom, and success. I will do my absolute best to continue his legacy and elevate the program to its maximum potential”.



Kusnierz has served as UH’s assistant coach the past three seasons. During that time, he has helped coach eight players who earned multiple Big West awards—including last year’s BWC Freshman of the Year, Andre Ilagan.



Prior to being an assistant at UH, Kusnierz was a developmental coach at the prestigious California Tennis Club in San Francisco, Calif. from 2013-2017. There he coached players ranging from age eight to eighteen, preparing them to play at the collegiate level. From 2012-2013, Kusnierz was an intern for the USTA in Northern California and worked with promising juniors, including Cici Bellis who was ranked No. 1 in the world in the under 14 division.



Kusnierz is a 2008 graduate of St. Mary’s College (Moraga, Calif.) with both a bachelor’s degree in accounting and a master’s degree in business and sports management (2012). While pursuing his MBA at St. Mary’s, he also held the position of assistant coach for the Gaels’ men’s tennis team.



Kusnierz finished his collegiate playing career at St. Mary’s where he played at the No. 1 position. He earned All-West Coast Conference honors in both his junior and senior seasons. He finished his career ranked No. 62 in the country–the highest ranking ever for the St. Mary’s Gaels. In the 2007-08 season he was the team captain while recording a 17-5 record at the No.1 spot, including a win over the No. 5 player in the country Andre Begemann. That year he helped lead the team to their highest ranking in school history at No. 47.



As a player, Kusnierz has earned several awards from the USTA–most recently as a 2018 USTA 5.5 Men’s National Champion and a 2016 USTA Open Men’s National Champion, both times with the California Tennis Club.

Before attending St. Mary’s, Kusnierz attended the University of Auburn Montgomery where his team won the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) national championship in 2006. He was also named an All-American in 2006, going undefeated at the No.4 spot in singles and finishing the season ranked No.1 in the country in doubles.