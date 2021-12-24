Hawaii men’s basketball withdraws from Christmas Day matchup at Diamond Head Classic

HONOLULU, HI – DECEMBER 23: Kamaka Hepa #44 of the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors drives to the basket against Corey Walker Jr. #15 of the South Florida Bulls during the 2021 Diamond Head Classic at the Stan Sheriff Center on December 23, 2021 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Photo by Darryl Oumi/Getty Images)

The University of Hawaii men’s basketball team will not participate in its final Diamond Head Classic game against Northern Iowa, which was originally set for 10:30 a.m. at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center on Saturday.

UH attributed COVID-19 concerns as well as injuries for reasons why the Rainbow Warriors withdrew.

After losses to Vanderbilt and South Florida to open the tournament, the Rainbow Warriors were set to play int he seventh-place game for just the second time in program history.

Prior to the Vanderbilt game, it was announced that starting center Mate Colina entered COVID-19 protocols.

The rest of the eight-team tournament is set to proceed as usual, with Stanford and Vanderbilt set to play in the championship game, which tips off at 3:30 p.m.