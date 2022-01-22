Hawaii men’s basketball wins fifth straight with road victory over Cal Poly

The University of Hawaii basketball team won its fifth straight game with a 69-56 victory at Cal Poly on Saturday night.

Four players scored in double digits for the Rainbow Warriors, led by Bernardo da Silva’s 14 points and eight rebounds.

The Rainbow Warriors improved to 9-5 overall and 4-0 in Big West Conference play. UH is now tied atop the conference standings with Cal State Fullerton.

Alimamy Koroma led Cal Poly (4-12, 1-4) with a double-double of 16 points and 10 rebounds.

Hawaii will return for a pair of home games, starting with Cal State Fullerton on Thursday at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m.