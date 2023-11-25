The University of Hawaii men’s basketball team won the inaugural Acrisure Invitational with a victory over San Diego in Palm Springs, Calif. on Saturday.

Hawaii improves to 5-0 for the 2023-2024 season, while San Diego drops to 5-2.

Hawaii earned its spot in the finals after routing Texas Rio Grande in Friday’s semifinals.

On Saturday, Hawaii guard Noel Coleman, who began his college career at San Diego, scored a game-high 26 points against his former team on 11 of 18 shooting. Meanwhile, Justin McKoy and JoVon McClanahan each had 17 points for the ‘Bows.

Deuce Turner had a team-high 18 points for the Toreros.

Next up for Hawaii is a road game at Utah on Thursday at 4 p.m. HST. The game will be televised live on Pac-12 Network.