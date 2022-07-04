The University of Hawaii men’s basketball team will play Sacramento State to begin the North Shore Classic on Nov. 25.

The NSC is a new multi-team event hosted by UH but set to take place at the Cannon Activities Center on the campus of BYU-Hawaii in Laie.

The news was confirmed to KHON2 sports director Rob DeMello.

Four teams are expected to play in the North Shore Classic, with the event set to reveal the two other teams later this week.

UH will begin its 2022-2023 campaign in November and returns a handful of impact players from last season’s team, which ended in the Big West Conference tournament semifinals against Cal State Fullerton.