Before embarking on a trip to Japan from Aug. 8-19, the University of Hawaii men’s basketball team is set to travel to Kauai for a free youth camp.

The Rainbow Warriors will host a free keiki camp at Kauai High School’s gym on July 29 from 9 a.m. to noon.

The camp is open to boys and girls in the sixth grade and younger. Campers will receive a free UH T-shirt while supplies last.

To register for the camp, contact Teddy Arroyo at teddyarroyo96766@gmail.com.

“It’s a really nice experience and it’s very special because Hawaii, the kids are the future,” said senior point guard JoVon McClanahan. “As far as basketball, I love basketball. I love Hawaii basketball. I love being here. So if we can keep raising the culture of basketball and just competitive nature and me being here, it’s my job to keep teaching, having the kids learn and so that the island can grow.

“So it’s very special. It’s an honor because like when I was growing up personally, I used to go to college games or even see professionals play, and it’s just the experience of seeing a player that you might look up to that will create like a spark in your heart. So I want to go even harder. I think it’s our duty to to be our best so that we can inspire kids.”