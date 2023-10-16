The University of Hawaii men’s basketball team will hold events on Thursday and Friday nights, culminating with an exhibition game against Mid-Major power St. Mary’s.

On Thursday, the Rainbow Warriors will hold their annual tipoff event at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. A fundraiser will begin at 5:30 p.m., followed by a Q&A with players and coaches. Fans who attend will be able to interact with members of the program throughout the night. The event will be hosted by legendary former Hawaii sportscasters Neil Everett and Larry Beil.

“My closet’s full of UH gear still to this day,” Everett told KHON2 sports director Rob DeMello. “UH is the bell cow of the 808 and so for a chance to come home and be a part of that team, because that’s what it’s all about, it’s all we’re all a team and that’s what’s important here. We’re a team with the UH basketball team. We’re a team right now with the UH football team, almost beat San Diego State, and especially a team with Maui because Maui needs us as a team more than anybody right now.”

Added Beil: “What’s interesting and people are surprised about this, especially folks on the mainland, because I think I’ve covered five Super Bowls and five World Series and ten championship parades and all this stuff, but the one thing that I live and die with is UH sports. You could talk to Joe Montana and Steve Young, but you’re more interested in what Eran Ganot is doing this week. It’s kind of funny in that regard. But that’s my school, and so I want to do whatever we can to support.”

Tickets for Thursday’s event can be found at the tipoff website.

Then on Friday, the Rainbow Warriors will host St. Mary’s in the Outrigger Charity Invitational, which tips off at 7 p.m. General admission tickets cost $20 for adults and $10 for youth in high school and younger, with net proceeds going towards Maui relief. Tickets can be purchased online at this link.