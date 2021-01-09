Hawaii men’s basketball suffers first loss of 2020-2021 season at UC Riverside

Arinze Chidom’s layup with 2.1 seconds left gave UC Riverside a 70-68 win over the University of Hawaii basketball team on Saturday evening.

It was the first loss of the 2020-2021 season for the Rainbow Warriors, who drop to 3-1.

[Latest stories from Hawaii’s Sports Station — KHON2 Sports]

Senior forward Casdon Jardine led the way for the ‘Bows with 26 points and nine rebounds, which were both game highs. He was also a perfect 4-for-4 from 3-point range.

Chidom had a team-high 15 points, four rebounds and four assists for the Highlanders, who improve to 4-2 overall and 1-1 in conference play.

The Rainbow Warriors will return to Honolulu for their next series, which takes place against BWC newcomer Cal State Bakersfield on Friday and Saturday night at SimpliFi Arena at the Stan Sheriff Center. Both games are scheduled to tip off at 7 p.m.