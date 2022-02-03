Hawaii men’s basketball suffers first conference loss against UC Riverside

The University of Hawaii men’s basketball team had its seven-game winning streak snapped after falling at UC Riverside 64-59 on Thursday night.

Hawaii suffered its first Big West loss of the season and falls to 11-6 overall and 6-1 in conference play. The Rainbow Warriors revert back to a tie with Cal State Fullerton atop the conference standings.

All the latest sports news from Hawaii’s sports station

After falling behind by 11 points in the first half, UC Riverside improves to 12-7 overall and 5-3 in Big West play.

Junior forward Kamaka Hepa carried over his hot shooting from last weekend, hitting four 3-pointers for a team-high 12 points. He was the only ‘Bow to score in double figures.

Callum McRae had little trouble scoring in the paint for the Highlanders, finishing with 19 points and four rebounds.

Next up for Hawaii is a road game at UC Davis on Saturday, which begins at 3 p.m. HST. The game will be streamed live on ESPN+.