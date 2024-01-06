In a game that was tight until the final seconds, the University of Hawaii men’s basketball team stumbled late in a 76-66 loss at Cal State Northridge on Saturday.

Hawaii falls to 9-6 overall and 1-2 in Big West Conference play, splitting its first true road trip of the season. Meanwhile, Cal State Northridge improved to 12-3 overall and 3-0 in conference play, its best Big West start since 2017.

All the latest sports news from Hawaii’s sports station

On Saturday, the Rainbow Warriors and Matadors were tied at 55 with eight minutes remaining, but CSUN pulled away. Hawaii chucked up 38 3-pointers as a team on Saturday, making 11. Meanwhile, the Matadors collectively went 3-for-7.

JoVon McClanahan scored a game-high 23 points for Hawaii, scoring the team’s first nine points, all on 3-pointers, although he missed his next four attempts from beyond the arc throughout the game.

CSUN had four players score in double figures, led by De’Sean Allen-Eikens dropping a team-high 20 on 10-for-10 shooting from the free throw line before fouling out.

Hawaii returns home to face early conference leader UC Irvine (4-0) on Thursday at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m.