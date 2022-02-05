Hawaii men’s basketball squanders lead at UC Davis

Despite leading by as much as 14 in the second half, the University of Hawaii men’s basketball team fell 68-65 at UC Davis on Saturday night.

Hawaii falls to 11-7 overall and 6-2 in Big West Conference play, while UC Davis improves to 10-7 overall and 3-3 in league play.

All the latest sports news from Hawaii’s sports station

After losing its first Big West game of the year at UC Riverside on Thursday, UH fell out of first place in the conference standings with the loss.

On Saturday, the ‘Bows and Aggies were tied at 29 at halftime, but the visitors went on a run to take a 50-36 lead with 11:30 remaining. However, UC Davis stormed all the way back with a 20-3 run down the stretch to take the lead. The ‘Bows had a chance to take the lead with less than 10 seconds remaining, but Noel Coleman’s 3-point attempt was blocked. After Caleb Fuller made one of his two free throws with five seconds remaining, Junior Madut’s desperation 3 did not fall.

Four players scored in double figures for the ‘Bows, led by Kamaka Hepa’s near double-double of a team-high 16 points and nine rebounds.

Ezra Manjon had a game-high 20 points for UC Davis and was instrumental in leading the rally back, while Elijah Pepper added 19 points.

The Rainbow Warriors entered Saturday in a three-way tie for first place with Long Beach State and Cal State Fullerton, which coincidentally will be their two next opponents when the team returns to Oahu next week, starting with LBSU on Thursday. Tipoff between Hawaii and The Beach is set for 7 p.m. at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.