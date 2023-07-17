The University of Hawaii men’s basketball team has signed Akira Jacobs, a wing from Yokohama, Japan, marking the first Japan native to ever play for the program.

Jacobs will be a freshman in the fall and have four years of eligibility remaining.

Jacobs began his high school basketball career in Redondo Union High and Dymally High in California before moving back to Japan when he was 16.

Fresh off of averaging 17 ppg for Japan at FIBA's U19 World Cup, Akira Jacobs signs with Hawai'i basketball and aims to make an instant impact https://t.co/I83xlX7QN2 🗒️ @c_shimabuku 🤙🏽 @Akira_Kumagai4 #HawaiiMBB #GoBows @HawaiiMBB pic.twitter.com/Tf5COZRRlJ — Rob DeMello (@RobDeMelloKHON) July 18, 2023

In November 2021, Jacobs became the youngest player to appear in a Japan B. League game, the top division of professional basketball in his native country.

Jacobs has also spent time at the NBA Global Academy at the Australian Institute of Sport.

Most recently, Jacobs suited up for the Japanese national team at the FIBA U19 World Cup in Hungary, where he averaged 17 points and 5.6 rebounds per game.