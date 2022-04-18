On Monday, the University of Hawaii men’s basketball program announced the signing of Australian prep standout Harry Rouhliadeff.

At 6-foot-9, Rouhliadeff is expected to compete at forward for the Rainbow Warriors, who finished the 2021-2022 season 17-11.

Rouhliadeff is expected to fill the void left by Jerome Desrosiers, whose petition for a sixth year of NCAA eligibility was recently denied. Rouhliadeff will have four years of eligibility.

After graduating high school last December, Rouhliadeff latched on with the Southern Districts Spartans of Australia’s National Basketball League 1 as an amateur player in order to maintain his status as an NCAA athlete.

“Harry is a skilled forward who can shoot, play off the dribble and finish above and around the rim in multiple ways,” Hawaii head coach Eran Ganot said in a release. “When you add his rebounding and basketball IQ, we feel he’ll be a multi-positional player for years to come. His coaches absolutely love him for his work ethic and team-first attitude and his best basketball is ahead of him. We’re excited to have Harry join our ‘ohana and continue our successful pipeline of Australian players.”