The University of Hawaii men’s basketball used an efficient offensive performance to defeat Niagara 92-73 on Thursday night at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

Hawaii improves to 2-0 for the 2023-2024 season, while Niagara drops to 0-3.

Four players scored in double figures for Hawaii, led by Noel Coleman’s game-high 21 points on 7-of-12 shooting from the field. Meanwhile, Justin McKoy added a double-double of 12 points and 11 rebounds.

As a team, Hawaii was an efficient 31-for-52 from the field, including 9-for-18 from 3-point land.

Braxton Bayless had a team-high 20 points off the bench for the Purple Eagles.

Next up for Hawaii is a home game against Northern Arizona on Tuesday at 8:30 p.m.