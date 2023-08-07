The University of Hawaii men’s basketball team is set to embark on a trip from Aug. 9 to 19.

NCAA rules allow a program to take a foreign trip as a team once every four years.

The Rainbow Warriors have not gone on a foreign tour since 2018, back when the team went to Australia.

'They all say they're looking forward to it a lot, so it'll be super fun' – #HawaiiMBB embarks on international trip to Japan as prized recruit Akira Jacobs will get to show new team around his home country https://t.co/0Hu2vSPIWp 🗒️ @c_shimabuku 🤙🏽 @Akira_Kumagai4 @HawaiiMBB pic.twitter.com/8qiNvrAIDL — Rob DeMello (@RobDeMelloKHON) August 8, 2023

UH will make strops in Tokyo, Hiroshima, Kyoto, Nagoya, and Chiba, playing in four exhibition games. Off the court, the ‘Bows will also do plenty of sightseeing.

Hawaii was granted an extra 10 practices by the NCAA, which is standard for a team prior to taking a foreign trip.