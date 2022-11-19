The Hawaii men’s basketball team routed Hawaii Pacific 79-55 at the Cannon Activities Center on the campus of BYU-Hawaii in Laie on Saturday afternoon.

After falling to Yale on Monday, Hawaii led by 20 at halftime and never looked back in improving to 3-1 overall for the 2022 season.

All the latest sports news from Hawaii’s sports station

Kamaka Hepa had a double-double of 13 points and a game-high 12 rebounds to lead UH, while Noel Coleman also had 13 points for the ‘Bows.

Trey Chapman had a team-high 10 points for the Sharks (4-1).

Hawaii returns to the North Shore to face Sacramento State in the inaugural Patty Mills North Shore Classic on Friday. Tipoff is set for 3:30 p.m.