The University of Hawaii men’s basketball team has released its schedule for the 2023-2024 season.

The Rainbow Warriors open their regular season on Nov. 14 against Hawaii-Hilo. On Nov. 24, the ‘Bows will play in the Acrisure Invitational against UT Rio Grande Valley and either Arkansas State or San Diego the next day.

All the latest sports news from Hawaii’s sports station

On Dec. 21, the ‘Bows will begin their Diamond Head Classic title defense against Portland. The 2023 edition of the tournament will conclude on Christmas Eve rather than its traditional Christmas Day finale.

Big West Conference play begins for the Rainbow Warriors on Dec. 30 against Cal State Fullerton, while conference regular season play ends on senior night on March 9 against Cal State Bakersfield.

The Big West Tournament will begin on March 13 in Henderson, Nev.

Hawaii’s full 2023 schedule can be seen here.

Additionally, season tickets for both the men’s and women’s became available for sale on Monday. Men’s tickets can be purchased at this link, while women’s tickets are sold here.