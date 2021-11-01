Hawaii men’s basketball rallies to defeat Chaminade in exhibition

After trailing in the second half, the University of Hawaii men’s pulled away late to defeat Chaminade 72-60 on Monday night at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

Chaminade led as late as 5:55 remaining on Paris Taylor’s layup to give the Silverswords a 54-53 lead, but the Rainbow Warriors were lifted by Mate Colina’s double-double of 19 points and 12 rebounds to walk away with the exhibition victory.

Junior Madut added 16 points for UH, while Bernardo da Silva had 11 points for 5-of-6 shooting off the bench.

Despite the win, the Rainbow Warriors struggled to shoot the ball, making just four of their 21 3-point attempts to shoot 19 percent from beyond the arc. Meanwhile, the ‘Bows made just 54.5 of their free throw attempts, going 12-for-22 from the charity stripe.

Zach McIntire had team-highs of 12 points and eight rebounds for the Silverswords.

Monday’s contest against the Silverswords was the first and final exhibition game of the season for the Rainbow Warriors. UH officially opens its 2021-2022 season by hosting the Outrigger Rainbow Classic, starting with a game against Hawaii-Hilo on Nov. 10 at 7 p.m.