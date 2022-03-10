The University of Hawaii men’s basketball team advanced to the Big West Conference tournament semifinals for the first time since 2016 with a 68-67 win over UC Riverside on Thursday in Henderson, Nev.

Hawaii improves to 17-10 for the 2021-2022 season, breaking a streak of four straight first round exits in the conference tournament. UC Riverside’s season ends at 16-12.

UC Riverside, which sent Hawaii home last year, led 29-19 with 11:10 left in the first half, but had that deficit trimmed to 31-30 by the time the first half buzzer sounded shortly after Junior Madut banked in a 3-pointer.

Madut had a team-high 17 points, while Jerome Desrosiers had a double-double of 14 points and 12 rebounds.

For the Highlanders, Zyon Pullin had a game-high 23 points and five assists.

UCR had a chance to win the game at the very end, but Wil Tattersall’s missed a desperation 3-point attempt as time expired.

The Rainbow Warriors advance to the Big West Conference semifinals against Cal State Fullerton, which will air live on Friday at 6:30 HST on ESPNU.