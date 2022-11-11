Despite a shaky first half and a deficit in the second, the University of Hawaii men’s basketball team pulled away from Mississippi Valley State 72-54 in its 2022-2023 regular season opener at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center on Friday night.

After trailing as late as 39-38 with 14:13 remaining, the Rainbow Warriors seized control of the game and led by 22 with 2:26 left.

Offensively, Hawaii was led by a pair of players who weren’t able to finish the 2021-2022 season due to injury. Noel Coleman had a game-high 22 points on 5-for-10 shooting from the 3-point line, while Kahuku alumnus Samuta Avea had 20 points and a rebound in his first regular season game since March 7, 2020. Meanwhile, starting center Bernardo da Silva had a double-double of 10 points and 11 rebounds despite dealing with foul trouble in the first half.

For MVSU, Terry Collins had team-highs of 15 points and six rebounds.

Hawaii resumes the Outrigger Rainbow Classic with a 5 p.m. game against Eastern Washington on Sunday.