The University of Hawaii men’s basketball team pulled away from Hawaii Pacific in front of a crowd of 2,021 on Sunday evening at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

The Rainbow Warriors improve to 7-1 for the 2023-2024 season, while the Sharks drop to 5-3.

Hawaii jumped out to an 11-4 lead in the opening minutes, only to see Hawaii Pacific tie things up at 20 with 8:37 left in the first half. UH pulled away from there, led by the play of Juan Munoz off the bench.

After an electrifying first half against Central Arkansas the week prior, Munoz lit up the scoreboard again in the first half on Sunday, scoring 15 points in the first half on 6-for-6 shooting from the field, with three of his field goals coming from beyond the arc.

UH led by as much as 27 in the closing seconds on a 3-pointer by Ryan Rapp.

Although Muniz didn’t score in the second half, he still finished as Hawaii’s leading scorer on Sunday, while Noel Coleman added 14 points and Bernardo Da Silva added 13. Counting the 58 points he scored during his freshman season at the University of San Diego, Coleman also surpassed 1,000 career college points on Sunday.

For Hawaii Pacific, Dominique Winbush finished with 18 points and five assists, both game highs.

Next up for Hawaii is another Sunday home matchup against Nevada, which tips off at 5 p.m.