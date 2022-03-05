In its regular season finale, the University of Hawaii men’s basketball team pulled away late in the second half to rout Cal State Northridge 84-62 at the Madadome on Saturday evening.

Hawaii improves to 16-10 overall and 10-5 in Big West play and put double digits in the conference win column for just the second time in Eran Ganot’s UH career. CSUN, meanwhile, dropped to 7-22 overall and 3-13 in conference play.

After leading 36-33 at halftime, the Rainbow Warriors outscored the Matadors 46-29 in the second half to pull away and win comfortably. Four players scored in double figures, led by Junior Madut’s team high 18 points.

Atin Wright had a game-high 28 points for CSUN and was the only player on his team to reach double digits.

Hawaii is the No. 3 seed in the Big West Conference tournament and will face UC Riverside in Thursday’s Big West Tournament quarterfinals in Las Vegas.