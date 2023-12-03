This Juan was years in the making.

Led by a memorable performance from eighth-year senior guard Juan Munoz, the University of Hawaii men’s basketball team routed Central Arkansas 95-76 at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center on Sunday night.

All the latest sports news from Hawaii’s sports station

Hawaii improves to 6-1 for the 2023-2024 season, while UCA drops to 1-9.

Despite entering with a record of 1-8, Central Arkansas jumped out to a 22-15 lead with 11:57 left in the first half after hitting four of its first five 3-point attempts.

Hawaii led 54-43 at halftime on JoVon McClanahan‘s buzzer-beating 3-pointer, but the biggest story of the first 20 minutes was the play of Munoz, who had with 17 points on 5-for-5 shooting from the 3-point line, as well as three assists, two rebounds and a charge taken in 10 minutes off the bench, sending the turnstile crowd of 3,119 into a frenzy.

Munoz finished with 19 points, three rebounds and three assists, his best performance in a UH uniform after missing both the 2021-2022 and 2022-2023 seasons due to an ACL tear and torn achilles.

As a team, Hawaii was a scorching 14-for-27 from 3. Meanwhile, Noel Coleman had a game-high 25 points on 4 of 7 shooting beyond the arc, while Bernardo Da Silva added a double-double of 15 points and 11 rebounds for UH.

For UCA, Tucker Anderson had a team-high 23 points for the Bears.

Next up for Hawaii is another home game on Sunday against Hawaii Pacific at 5 p.m.