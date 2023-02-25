In its home finale, the University of Hawaii men’s basketball team prevailed over UC Irvine 72-67 on Saturday evening at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

On the heels of a disappointing loss to UC Riverside, the Rainbow Warriors rallied from being down by nine in the second half to take down the conference-leading Anteaters in front of a spirited whiteout crowd of 8,248.

Hawaii improves to 21-9 overall and 12-6 in Big West play, while UC Irvine drops to 20-10 overall and 13-5 in conference games.

In his first career start, true freshman Mor Seck racked up a double-double of 14 points and 16 rebounds while regular starting center Bernardo da Silva was sidelined in street clothes.

For UC Irvine, DJ Davis had a team-high 27 points on 6-of-11 shooting from the 3-point line. Not to be outdone, Hawaii point guard JoVon McClanahan set a new career high with 27 points and seven assists to lead UH to victory.

After the game, seniors Samuta Avea, Kamaka Hepa and Juan Munoz were honored as part of senior night festivities.

Hawaii will close out its regular season on the road with a pair of games, beginning with Cal State Northridge on Thursday at 5 p.m. HST.