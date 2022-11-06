After missing the 2021-2022 season due to a knee injury, University of Hawaii men’s basketball point guard Juan Munoz will not see the court in 2022-2023 as well.

Munoz scored 13 points in the team’s 87-71 exhibition victory over UH-Hilo on Thursday night and appeared to be on track to be the team’s starting point guard for the upcoming season. However, during the game, he suffered an apparent lower leg injury, which was revealed on Saturday to be a ruptured achilles.

Munoz played the first five years of his college career at Longwood before transferring to Hawaii as a graduate student.

The 2022-2023 season was set to be the rare seventh year of Munoz’s college career. Due to current NCAA eligibility rules, it appears unlikely that Munoz will get an eighth year of eligibility.

The Rainbow Warriors will open their regular season on Friday night against Mississippi Valley State with junior JoVon McClanahan and sophomore Justus Jackson expected to get the most minutes at point guard in Munoz’s absence.