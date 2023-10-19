The University of Hawaii men’s basketball team was picked to finish third out of 11 teams in the Big West Conference preseason conference poll on Thursday.

Hawaii finished with 80 points in the poll, behind runner-up Long Beach State and preseason favorite and defending champion UC Santa Barbara.

Additionally, ‘Bows senior point guard JoVon McClanahan was selected to the six-member preseason all-conference team.

Hawaii opens its 2022-2023 regular season against UH-Hilo on Nov. 14. Prior to that, the ‘Bows will take on St. Mary’s in an exhibition game on Friday at 7 p.m.