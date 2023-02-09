The University of Hawaii men’s basketball team battled to a 69-62 win over UC San Diego at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center on Thursday night.

Hawaii improves to 18-7 overall and 9-4 in Big West play, while UC San Diego drops to 8-17 overall and 3-10 in conference games.

Hawaii was stagnant to begin the game, allowing UCSD to open on a 17-5 run. The Rainbow Warriors narrowed the Triton lead to 35-29 at halftime, with UCSD’s Francis Nwaokorie accounting for 18 points.

UH took the lead for good on a 15-0 run, which ended on a Nwaokorie with 9:27 remaining. Hawaii led by as much as 10 but had its lead cut to two with under two minutes remaining. As a team, the ‘Bows made all six of their free throws in the final minute to seal the victory.

Nwaokorie finished with a game-high 25 points for UCSD, while Roddie Anderson III had a double-double of 10 points and rebounds each.

For Hawaii, Noel Coleman had a team-high 19 points while Samuta Avea added 17.

Hawaii concludes the penultimate homestand of its season against Cal State Fullerton at 7 p.m.