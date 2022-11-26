The University of Hawaii men’s basketball team defeated Texas State 72-65 in the North Shore Classic championship game on Saturday night at the Cannon Activities Center in Laie.

Hawaii improves to 5-1 for the 2022-2023 season, while Texas State drops to 4-3.

After cruising past Sacramento State in the tournament semifinals on Friday, Hawaii trailed 29-28 at halftime but pulled away in the second half, led by Noel Coleman’s team-high 21 points.

For Texas State, Mason Harrell had a game-high 23 points.

Hawaii returns to its home court of SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center, where it’ll take on Texas A&M-Commerce on Wednesday at 7 p.m.