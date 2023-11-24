The University of Hawaii men’s basketball team opened the Acrisure Invitational with a dominating 76-57 win over UT Rio Grande Valley in Palm Springs, Calif. on Friday afternoon.

Hawaii improved to 4-0, while UT Rio Grande Valley dropped to 2-4.

Hawaii advances to Saturday’s championship game at 5:30 p.m. against either Arkansas State or San Diego.

Three players scored in double digits for UH on Friday, led by Matthue Cotton’s game-high 23 points on 5-for-7 shooting from 3. Meanwhile, Justin McKoy added seven points and a game-high 14 rebounds.