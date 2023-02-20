The University of Hawaii men’s basketball team completed a road sweep with a 61-50 victory over Cal State Bakersfield on Monday afternoon.

Hawaii improves to 20-8 overall and 11-5 in Big West Conference play, moving into a tie for third place with UC Riverside, its next opponent.

Justus Jackson scored a team and career-high 16 points in 25 minutes off the bench for UH, hitting four of his five 3-point attempts.

Antavion Collum had a game-high 19 points for CSUB (10-17, 6-10).

Hawaii will return home for a crucial pair of games against UC Riverside and conference leader UC Irvine during senior night, starting with UCR on Thursday at 7 p.m.