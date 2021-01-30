Hawaii men’s basketball nets improbable overtime victory over UC Irvine

In a rally for the ages, the University of Hawaii men’s basketball team remarkably defeated UC Irvine 62-61 in overtime at SimpliFi Arena at the Stan Sheriff Center on Saturday night.

The Rainbow Warriors (5-5, 3-5 Big West Conference) handed UC Irvine (9-5, 5-1) its first conference loss of the season despite shooting 37.7 percent from the field to go with 20 turnovers compared to nine assists as a team. The ‘Bows also went scoreless in the last 6:55 of the first half and didn’t score again until Justin Webster’s mid-range jumper with 15:13 to go in the second half.

A frenetic 10-0 run to close out the last 2:13 of regulation by the Rainbow Warriors, capped off by a pair of free throws by Junior Madut with one second left, forced overtime as the two teams ended the first 40 minutes tied at 57.

The ‘Bows outscored the Anteaters 5-4 in overtime. The Rainbow Warriors turned the ball over on their final four offensive possessions, but UCI could not take advantage and missed its last eight field goal attempts, including a point-blank layup attempt by Collin Welp that rimmed out at the buzzer.

[Latest stories from Hawaii’s Sports Station — KHON2 Sports]

Welp led the Anteaters in scoring with 20 points and nine rebounds, while Brad Greene had a double-double for the second consecutive night with 16 points and 11 boards.

Madut had 22 points and five steals, which were both game highs, while Justin Webster added 16 points to help the ‘Bows break their seven-game losing streak to the Anteaters.

Next up for UH is a pair of road games on consecutive days at UC San Diego, starting on Friday. Both games tip off at 3 p.m. HST and will be streamed on ESPN3.