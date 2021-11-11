Hawaii men’s basketball loses to Northern Colorado after miraculous rally falls short

Despite being down 26 points in the second half, the University of Hawaii men’s basketball team and its miraculous rally fell short in an 81-78 loss to Northern Colorado on Thursday night at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

The Bears led 57-31 with 13:07 remaining in the second half, but the Rainbow Warriors stormed back to cut the lead to 80-78 with three seconds remaining. The ‘Bows never got a game-tying shot attempt off as UNC elected to foul up three points multiple times in the closing seconds.

Dru Kuxhausen and Daylen Kountz each scored 21 points for Northern Colorado (2-0), who shot a scorching 15-for-33 from 3-point range.

For Hawaii (1-1), Jerome Desrosiers had a team-high 15 points on 6-for-9 shooting from the field.

UH closes out the Rainbow Classic with a 7 p.m. game against Pacific on Saturday night.