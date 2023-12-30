The University of Hawaii men’s basketball team fell to Cal State Fullerton in overtime, 63-61, to begin Big West Conference play on Saturday night at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

Hawaii falls to 8-5 overall, while CSUF improved to 8-6 and 1-1 in Big West games.

Hawaii has lost five straight games to the Titans, the team that has eliminated the ‘Bows from the Big West Conference tournament for two straight years.

Saturday also served as the third overtime game between the two teams in their last four meetings.

The Rainbow Warriors were cold offensively in the first half, shooting 9-for-26 from the field and 1-for-10 from 3. Hawaii trailed as much as 9 in the first 20 minutes before cutting the deficit to 27-21 at the break.

A 10-0 run to begin the second half gave the Rainbow Warriors a brief lead, but the Titans answered immediately with a pair of baskets. The game was tightly contested the rest of the way, as UH never led by more than 3.

Cal State Fullerton held for the final possession in regulation before a half court shot by JoVon McClanahan was released after the buzzer sounded.

In overtime, it was Hawaii that held the ball last, but Justin McKoy’s desperation 3 from the left corner was well off.

Bernardo Da Silva had a double-double of 15 points and 10 rebounds for Hawaii, while Noel Coleman, who surpassed 1,000 points in a UH uniform, finished with 9.

Dominic Brewton had a game-high 17 points for the Titans. CSUF won despite playing without Max Jones, its top scorer.

UH will now embark on its first conference road trip of the season, beginning with Cal State Bakersfield on Thursday. Tipoff is set for 5 p.m. HST.