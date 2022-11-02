Under head coach Eran Ganot, the University of Hawaii men’s basketball program has not reached postseason play since the 2016 NCAA Tournament.

But heading into the 2022-2023, the Rainbow Warriors feel the pieces are in place for the team to make a run at a conference title, as evidenced by the team’s No. 2 ranking in the preseason Big West poll.

All the latest sports news from Hawaii’s sports station

Kahuku’s Samuta Avea returns in his first action since the 2019-2020 season, while Kamaka Hepa returns to form the team’s two senior captains.

Additionally, point guard Juan Munoz returns after missing last season due to an ACL injury. He figures to share the backcourt with Noel Coleman, who missed the tail end of the 2021-2022 season with a head injury. His 14.8 points per game were a team-high before his injury. In October, he was also selected to the All-Big West preseason first team.

‘The main thing I learned is live in the moment’ – After missing last month of last season due to injury, @HawaiiMBB’s Noel Coleman is eager to complete ‘unfinished business’ ahead of next week’s regular season opener https://t.co/uxx7jvzNCw #HawaiiMBB #GoBows 🤙🏽 @noelcoleman1 pic.twitter.com/z5UyDWmtuo — Rob DeMello (@RobDeMelloKHON) November 3, 2022

The Rainbow Warriors will take on UH-Hilo in a 7 p.m. exhibition on Thursday at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. After that, regular season play will begin on Nov. 11 at home against Mississippi Valley State.