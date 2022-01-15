Hawaii men’s basketball handles UC San Diego to win third straight game

The University of Hawaii men’s basketball team won its third straight game with a 79-56 rout over UC San Diego at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center on Saturday night.

The Rainbow Warriors improve to 7-5 overall, while the Tritons drop to 8-8. Although both teams are in the Big West Conference, the game did not count towards the conference standings due to UCSD’s transition period from Division II to Division I.

On Saturday, the Rainbow Warriors went on an 18-2 run midway through the first half to take a 41-18 lead into halftime. The onslaught continued in the second half with three ‘Bows reaching the double-digit mark, led by Jerome Desosiers’ double-double of a team-high 18 points and game-high 13 rebounds.

Toni Rocak had a game-high 21 points for the Tritons.

Hawaii will hit the road again for a pair of conference games, starting with Cal State Bakersfield on Thursday. Tipoff is set for 5 p.m. HST.