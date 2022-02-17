Hawaii men’s basketball handles UC San Diego on the road

In a Big West game that doesn’t count towards conference standings, the University of Hawaii men’s basketball team handled UC San Diego 65-53 on Thursday night.

The Rainbow Warriors improved to 13-8 overall, while the Tritons dropped to 11-14.

Four players scored in double figures for the Rainbow Warriors, led by Junior Madut’s game-high 16 points, including a perfect 7-for-7 performance from the free throw line. Additionally, Noel Coleman had a double-double of 13 points and 10 rebounds.

For UC San Diego, Bryce Pope had a team-high 15 points.

Hawaii now looks to build a new conference winning streak after earning its second consecutive won overall on Thursday.

Hawaii will stay on the road for a quick turnaround, taking on UC Irvine on Saturday. Tipoff is earlier than usual at 11 a.m. HST.