Hawaii men’s basketball handles UC San Diego on the road

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy Hawaii Athletics

In a Big West game that doesn’t count towards conference standings, the University of Hawaii men’s basketball team handled UC San Diego 65-53 on Thursday night.

The Rainbow Warriors improved to 13-8 overall, while the Tritons dropped to 11-14.

All the latest sports news from Hawaii’s sports station

Four players scored in double figures for the Rainbow Warriors, led by Junior Madut’s game-high 16 points, including a perfect 7-for-7 performance from the free throw line. Additionally, Noel Coleman had a double-double of 13 points and 10 rebounds.

For UC San Diego, Bryce Pope had a team-high 15 points.

Hawaii now looks to build a new conference winning streak after earning its second consecutive won overall on Thursday.

Hawaii will stay on the road for a quick turnaround, taking on UC Irvine on Saturday. Tipoff is earlier than usual at 11 a.m. HST.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Bears could be without 3 coordinators when they host Vikings
February 25 2022 06:03 am