The University of Hawaii men’s basketball team routed Eastern Washington 71-51 at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center on Sunday evening.

Hawaii improves to 2-0 to set up a Rainbow Classic championship game against Yale on Monday night.

The Rainbow Warriors started the game on a 9-0 run, with Kamaka Hepa leading the charge offensively. Hepa scored 12 points in the first half and finished one rebound shy of a double-double with a game-high 17 points and nine boards.

Four players reached double-digits for the ‘Bows, including Noel Coleman (15), Bernardo Da Silva (14) and Samuta Avea (10).

Angelo Allegri and Cedric Coward each had 10 points for Eastern Washington (0-3).

Tip-off on Monday night between the ‘Bows and Bulldogs (2-0) is set for Monday at 7 p.m.