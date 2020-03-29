Hawaii men’s basketball guard Jessiya Villa enters transfer portal

University of Hawaii men’s basketball point guard Jessiya Villa is entering the NCAA transfer portal, making him the third member of the Rainbow Warriors to do so this week.

Verbal Commits was the first to report Villa’s potential departure via Twitter.

PORTAL: Hawaii G Jessiya Villa (FR) has entered. https://t.co/BsOzTioCwN — Verbal Commits (@VerbalCommits) March 28, 2020

Villa joins point guard Drew Buggs and center Dawson Carper in the NCAA transfer portal. However, their presence in the portal does not make their UH careers over. All three are now free to explore their options.

Villa signed with Hawaii as a senior at Kahuku, where he was the 2016-2017 Gatorade State Player of the Year. After going on a two-year mission in Ghana, he redshirted for the ‘Bows during the 2019-2020 season.

Were he to transfer to another Division I school, he would have to sit out another year due to transfer rules. However, he would be immediately eligible if he signed with a Division II or III school.