The University of Hawaii men’s basketball team grinded out a 63-56 win over UC Riverside on Saturday night at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center, breaking a four-game home losing streak in the process.

Hawaii improves to 10-7 overall and 2-3 in Big West games, while UC Riverside dropped to 7-11 overall, including 2-4 in conference contests.

Both teams struggled offensively, as Hawaii shot 20-for-44 from the field (45.5%) compared to UCR’s 20-for-50 collective performance. Riverside in particular struggled offensively to end the game, going scoreless from the 9:08 mark all the way until there were 52 seconds remaining in the game, a key 10-0 run for Hawaii in which it switched from man to zone defense.

UH sealed the game at the free throw line, where it went 18-for-21.

JoVon McClanahan led Hawaii with a team-high 14 points, five rebounds and three assists.

For UC Riverside, redshirt freshman Barrington Hargress had a game-high 18 points.

Next up for Hawaii is a road contest at Long Beach State, which begins at 5 p.m. HST on Thursday.