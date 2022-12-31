Lifted by its fast start and another display of relentless defense, the University of Hawaii men’s basketball team grinded out a 57-48 win over Cal Poly on Saturday evening at SimpliFi Arena at the Stan Sheriff Center.

Hawaii improves to 11-3 overall and 2-0 in Big West play, while Cal Poly dropped to 7-7 overall and 1-1 in conference games.

After starting off conference play with a win over UC Davis on Thursday, the Rainbow Warriors came out hot on Saturday with an 8-0 run to begin the game, prompting a Cal Poly timeout with 16:26 left in the first half, an advantage that stretched to 16-0 before the Mustangs got their first bucket with 10:49 left in the first half on Nick Fleming’s mid-range jumper.

Despite the hot start, the ‘Bows went cold to end the first half and saw their lead trimmed to 27-22 at halftime. Cal Poly cut the UH lead to 4 with under two minutes left but couldn’t get any closer as the ‘Bows closed the game out at the free throw line.

JoVon McClanahan, Noel Coleman and Kamaka Hepa each scored a game-high 12 points for the Rainbow Warriors, who went 1-for-11 from the field as a team. Hepa made the team’s only 3-pointer.

Trevon Taylor and Alimamy Koroma each had a team-high 10 points for Cal Poly, which turned the ball over 13 times and went 20-for-49 from the field, including 1-for-10 from 3.

After closing out its homestead at 6-0, UH will head to California for its road trip of the conference season, which starts on Thursday at UC San Diego. Tipoff is set for 5 p.m. HST.