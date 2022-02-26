The University of Hawaii men’s basketball team grinded out a 62-50 victory over Cal State Bakersfield on Saturday night at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

Hawaii improves to 15-9 overall and 9-4 in Big West Conference play, while Cal State Bakersfield drops to 7-16 overall and 2-11 in conference games.

After rallying past Cal Poly on Thursday, the Rainbow Warriors slogged through another slow performance but ultimately came out on top. After missing Thursday’s game due to family reasons, Kamaka Hepa returned to the lineup and boosted the ‘Bows with six points and six rebounds, while Bernardo da Silva had a game-high 14 points with six rebounds.

For Cal State Bakersfield, Shawn Stith was the only player who finished in double-digits, registering 12 points.

After completing its regular season home slate, the Rainbow Warriors will close out their Big West schedule with a pair of road games prior to the conference tournament, which begins on March 10 in Las Vegas.

Following the conclusion of Saturday’s game, Hawaii honored its three outgoing seniors in Mate Colina, Junior Madut and Jerome Desrosiers. However, Desrosiers is petitioning for a potential sixth year of eligibility and hopes to return to play for UH in the 2022-2023 season.

Next up for Hawaii is a road game at UC Santa Barbara, which begins on Thursday at 5 p.m. HST.