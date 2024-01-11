The University of Hawaii men’s basketball team went cold on Thursday night, struggling offensively in a 60-50 loss to UC Irvine at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

Hawaii drops to 9-7 overall and 1-3 in Big West play, while UC Irvine improved to 12-5 overall, remaining perfect in conference play at 5-0.

The Rainbow Warriors slumped in the first half, shooting 9-for-24 in the first 20 minutes, including 0-5 from the 3-point line. The ‘Bows didn’t do themselves any favors from the free throw line, going 2-for-8 from the charity stripe.

Hawaii began the second half down 13, but cut the lead to 48-45 with nine minutes left on Juan Munoz’s 3-pointer. Munoz sparked the ‘Bows off the bench with nine points, three assists and two steals.

UH would get no closer than that, closing the game 2-for-15 from the field. UCI pulled away as Pierre Crockrell led the Anteaters with 16 points, three assists, two rebounds and no turnovers.

Bernardo Da Silva had a double-double of 17 points and 14 rebounds for Hawaii, both game highs.

Hawaii closes its homestand on Saturday against UC Riverside at 7 p.m.