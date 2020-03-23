Hawaii men’s basketball gains commitment from Manel Ayol

The University of Hawaii men’s basketball team gained a commitment on Monday from Australia’s Manel Ayol, a junior college forward from Western Wyoming Community College.

Happy to say that I will be continuing my academic and basketball career at Hawai’i, I want to thank god for giving me the opportunity to do what I love!!! pic.twitter.com/tciKH6G6TL — Manel Ayol (@ManelAyol) March 23, 2020

Ayol, who hails from Melbourne, is a 6-foot-7 forward. During the 2019-2020 season, he averaged 16.3 points, 8.4 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game this past season en route to earning Region IX North Player of the Year.

Ayol chose UH over offers from Eastern Michigan, North Carolina-Wilmington, Incarnate Word, Troy, Albany, Southern, Lamar, Stetson and Robert Morris.

Ayol will be a junior in the fall and have two seasons of eligibility. In January, UH also gained a commitment from Australian point guard Biwali Bayles. If Junior Madut, Mate Colina and Owen Hulland all return for the ‘Bows, UH will have five players from Australia on its 2020-2021 roster.